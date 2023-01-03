Potential spoiler on which WWE Superstar will open Monday Night RAW - Reports

A major spoiler has been reported on which WWE Superstar will open the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Do not proceed ahead if you want to avoid spoilers.

Roman Reigns, alongside the rest of The Bloodline, will allegedly open the Monday night show, according to a recent report.

This reported appearance comes mere days after The Bloodline was involved in a blockbuster tag team match in the main event of SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn teamed up to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena.

The Leader of Cenation made his in-ring return after over a year. The last time he competed in a WWE ring was at SummerSlam 2021, when he challenged the Tribal Chief for the world title but came up short.

However, on Friday night's show, The Bloodline suffered a rare loss. Kevin Owens pinned Sami Zayn following a Stunner to hand Roman Reigns his first televised loss in a long time.

Roman Reigns lost his respect for a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had a war of words with Becky Lynch some time ago over her use of the term 'The Man.' The Nature Boy argued that he owned the trademark to the term and will always be The Man.

Ric Flair opened up about Roman Reigns not respecting him in the aftermath of that verbal altercation with Becky Lynch.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” Flair said. “Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now... I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming... Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

The Tribal Chief will not be a happy man on the upcoming episode of RAW, as he is likely to talk about the loss on SmackDown and pick out Sami Zayn for his performance.

Reigns does not yet have an opponent for the upcoming Royal Rumble event, so it remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens will step up to the plate on RAW.

Who do you think should face Reigns at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

