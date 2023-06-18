"Prayers," "Sorry you have to go through this"- Fans concerned for Alexa Bliss after she makes a request on Twitter

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss' latest post caused a major uproar in the wrestling world as the former RAW Women's Champion made a request on social media.

Little Miss Bliss has been out of action since her match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble earlier this year. While it wasn't the reason for her absence at first, Alexa recently revealed that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child in December.

Amid the hiatus, Bliss recently posted a message on social media, urging fans not to pay heed to catfishers impersonating her on social media handles. The former women's champion also made a request to the victims to stop threatening her and her family after getting scammed.

"I ONLY have 1 IG. 1 Twitter and I promise to anyone out there you ARE NOT talking to me on any messaging apps & you DO NOT have my number. I would Never ask for $ or gift card. And No I AM NOT LEAVING MY HUSBAND FOR YOU. Stop threatening me and my family over scammers," Bliss said.

This is not the first time Alexa Bliss has iterated this message. The 31-year-old has time and time again asked fans not to fall victim to the scammers, but things don't seem to be changing.

Fans also rallied behind the female star on social media, sending her support and love during her time away from the squared circle.

Alexa Bliss is expected to be out of action for a long time

Alexa Bliss has been a prominent member of the WWE's women's division ever since making her main roster debut seven years back. The Five Feet of Fury is a multiple-time women's champion and is widely popular among fans.

Bliss' last outing to the squared circle came back in January when she took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she was unable to usurp the EST of WWE, after which Uncle Howdy appeared on the giant screen. Lexi looked set to work with Bray Wyatt and Howdy before she was abruptly taken off TV programming.

It was reported that the company had no plans for her return before her pregnancy news. Now that she's expecting her first child later this year, it is unlikely that Alexa Bliss will return to action anytime soon.

