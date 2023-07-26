"Prolonging the inevitable" - WWE Universe believes Rhea Ripley's former rival will eventually dethrone her for the title

Rhea Ripley remains at the top of WWE RAW alongside The Judgment Day after becoming the Women's World Champion. However, fans believe that Mami's run is coming to an end as the company might be setting up a major match between Ripley and Liv Morgan once the latter returns from injury.

Last night, Rhea Ripley was scheduled to face Liv Morgan in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was blindsided by The Eradicator and was brutally attacked with an already injured shoulder.

It looks like Morgan will be out for a while, as the angle was done to write her off from weekly television. The WWE Universe believes that Liv Morgan's injury can be a blessing in disguise as the company will eventually build her up to dethrone Mami to become the new Women's World Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Mami brutally attacked Liv Morgan, and fans did not enjoy it a bit!

Fans believe Liv Morgan will dethrone Ripley at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see whether it will be after she wins the Women's Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber match to get a shot at the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley is set to compete on WWE NXT this week

Last year, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day under Edge's leadership. Later, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Ripley kicked the Rated R Superstar out of the stable. During her initial days, Mami spent most of her time managing the members of the stable.

Last year, The Judgment Day went to the developmental brand for the first time. During their visit, Mami competed in a one-on-one match against Roxanne Perez and won. Lately, the stable has been visiting the developmental brand after they were invited by the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Last week, Mami and The Judgment Day went to WWE NXT to support Dominik Mysterio. The Latino Heat, with the help of the heinous stable, was able to defeat Wes Lee to become the new WWE North American Champion.

Last night, NXT's Lyra Valkyria came to Monday Night RAW during a backstage segment. She went on to challenge the Women's World Champion to a match on the upcoming episode of NXT. Mami accepted the challenge and will compete on the show.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

