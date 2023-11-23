Triple H has often received heat from the WWE Universe when the booking doesn't go how fans expected. However, the new regime focuses on storylines and long-term booking, and fans believe it's high time they pull the trigger on the 2-time champion by turning him babyface.

Last year, Triple H made a very questionable decision that upset fans across the globe a while after he became the Chief Content Officer. However, momentum picked him for the new regime after they successfully booked Clash at The Castle, Extreme Rules, and Survivor Series.

Last year, Triple H pushed Austin Theory as one of the featured stars on the brand when he won the United States Championship. However, Theory's stock has taken a considerable hit after defeating John Cena and losing the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio.

He is currently in a tag team with Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, A-Town is seemingly not going anywhere with his current gimmick and alliances, so fans want him to turn babyface for the first time in over two years after he moved to the main roster.

After working with Johnny Gargano in The Way, Austin Theory was a babyface during his run on WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see if he ever turns while on WWE's main roster.

Triple H changed Austin Theory's name under his WWE regime

Last year, Triple H gave Austin Theory a monster push following his second WWE United States Championship win against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Later, he entered WrestleMania 39 with the title and defeated John Cena.

The most notable change which came after The Game's arrival was the return of his old name. Speaking to ESPN, Hunter revealed why he added Austin back in Theory's name following the change in regime. Check it out:

"It's a little bit hard to just refer to him as Theory," Triple H said. "And even to me, it was a little awkward when he was announced, like 'Theory!' It's weird. Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin coming in? Is it confusing for fans? I'm of the opinion that if you don't know the difference between Austin Theory and Stone Cold Steve Austin, there's already a problem, right? So, we're fixing the wrong end of the problem."

It will be interesting to see what the management does next with A-Town on WWE SmackDown.

Do you want to see Austin Theory turn face on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.