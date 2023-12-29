"Punk getting squashed," "Pepsi man will leave in a body bag"- WWE Universe erupts over CM Punk possibly facing 403 lbs star

CM Punk's return to WWE is undoubtedly the most shocking wrestling moment of 2023. Fans have been fantasy booking the star in dream matches ever since he came back, and many have now stated their desire to see the Chicago native take on Omos in a singles match.

Omos has not been featured much on TV programming since his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. His last televised appearance was at SummerSlam, where he took part in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. However, The Nigerian Giant has been honing his in-ring skills with regular matches on the live event circuit and is still widely popular among fans.

With CM Punk's return to WWE opening the door to a lot of dream matches, many made it clear that they would love to see The Voice of the Voiceless stand across the ring from the 403 lbs star.

Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Omos is still fairly new to the pro wrestling business and has held up his own against top names such as Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. The Nigerian Giant has been wrestling R-Truth at the ongoing Holiday Tour. He has so far squashed the former 24/7 champion in all their matches.

Click here to check out the complete WWE Holiday Tour results. Last night's show also featured a huge reunion.

CM Punk recently wrestled in his first WWE match in nearly 10 years

CM Punk stunned the wrestling world at Survivor Series: WarGames as he made his return to WWE after controversially leaving the company in 2014. While he has not been engaged in any feud since returning, the Chicago native wrestled in his first match at the Madison Square Garden house show on December 26. Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio to kickstart his second stint with the global juggernaut.

All signs point toward Seth Rollins being Punk's first major feud since his comeback. The build-up for the same started at Survivor Series itself when The Visionary was seen having a meltdown as The Second City Saint made his return.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has also declared himself for the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match at the namesake premium live event. He also teased going after Rollins in case he wins the marquee match. However, he will face tough competition in the Rumble as Cody Rhodes also intended to take home the victory for the second time.