"Punk", "Heel Drew" - WWE fans debate John Cena's WrestleMania 40 opponents

John Cena has returned as an active competitor within WWE, and fans are already drafting up potential opponents for him to face at WrestleMania 40.

The 16-time World Champion was the face of the company for an entire generation of fans and is still actively entertaining them. Now that he's back in the company he's jumped into the thick of things yet again and gotten himself involved with the Bloodline.

The Cenation Leader is seemingly ready for any bit of action that comes his way and is open to any challenge presented in front of him. The WWE Universe is also quite aware of this fact and has started to formulate potential opponents for him to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The fans are making dream match scenarios based on who could be the best opponent for John Cena, with big names such as Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and even CM Punk coming up.

Check out the reactions down below:

John Cena's last WrestleMania didn't prove to be a successful effort as he faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

WWE RAW star put John Cena's return on blast

The Cenation Leader is usually not one to shy away from in-ring competition, but he has yet to wrestle a match on TV since his recent return to WWE. One of his newer rivals was quick to criticize Cena due to this lack of action from his side and put him on blast.

The GOAT gained a trash-talking rival in the form of Grayson Waller after they traded jabs at each other at Money in the Bank 2023 in London. The segment ended poorly for Waller as he was taken out by Cena, with his signature Attitude Adjustment. Ever since then the Australian star has been picking at John Cena and took shots at him recently in an interview with SEN for not wrestling despite his return.

"Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" [5:14 – 5:31]

John Cena is now set to step inside the ring in his first televised match since his return to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso soon at Fastlane 2023. We'll have to see how he fares against the ferocious Bloodline duo and whether he will have any help as LA Knight and AJ Styles are both seemingly unable to join him.

Who do you think should John Cena face at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

