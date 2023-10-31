"Pure class!", "Gold" - WWE Universe rejoices over 'new' Judgment Day faction on RAW

The Judgment Day faction has been a dominant force on the WWE RAW main roster for quite some time now. The group consists of Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion, Finn Balor & Damian Priest as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio as the NXT North American Champion.

However, the wrestling world is rejoicing over the formation of a 'new' Judgment Day stable on Monday Night RAW. The latest episode of the Red brand show was a Halloween edition.

Ripley, Dirty Dom, and JD McDonagh started the show by addressing how they will be taking care of business on RAW, NXT, and then at Crown Jewel. Their moment was cut short by Sami Zayn, who said he was sick of people greedy for power.

As soon as Dominik, Mami, and McDonagh tried to outnumber the former Bloodline member, Ricochet even the odds. During the bout between Ricochet and the North American Champion, the latter picked up the win.

Later during the show, cameras switched to a backstage moment between Balor and Priest, when they were disrupted by other WWE group members who came in to ask for Halloween's 'Trick or Treat.'

The stars who dressed up as heel faction for Halloween are none other than New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announced themselves as the "New Judgment Day."

This surely tickled the funny bones of the WWE Universe as they could not get over the fact that Woods and Kingston could perfectly represent and replace Mysterio, The Eradicator, and tag team champions in their own faction.

Check out a few reactions below:

A fan pointed out that if Big E of the New Day was present on RAW's Halloween episode, he would have been a perfect representation of Rhea Ripley.

Some fans were head over heels in a hilarious way to learn that Kofi Kingston had a mini Money in the Bank briefcase to impersonate Damian Priest, who currently holds the MITB briefcase.

Plans for the real Judgment Day members ahead on WWE programming

On the upcoming episode of NXT, Dirty Dom is set to defend his North American Championship against Nathan Frazer. The rivalry between the two men ignited when they got involved in a backstage altercation and brawl that continued to the ring on an episode of NXT.

The Archer of Infamy will go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on November 4 in a singles competition. Last week on RAW, Priest brutally took out The American Nightmare by damaging his leg. This led to WWE announcing a match between the two men in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Mami will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-5-Way match at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen if all members of Judgment Day manage to emerge victorious in their respective matches ahead in WWE.

What did you think of Xavier Wood and Kofi Kingston representing the new Judgment Day on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

