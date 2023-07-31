"Put him in the main event picture" – Fans convinced WWE is protecting 28-year-old star to make him the "future of the company"

WWE has been building some big stars over the past few years, and fans believe that a 28-year-old talent is being protected so he can become the future of the company.

NXT hosted the Great American Bash on Sunday, which saw Dominik Mysterio defend his North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee. The match was top-notch and had some great spots.

The most memorable spots of the match saw Wes Lee survive after taking a Riptide from Rhea Ripley on the announce table outside the ring. Lee then survived a hit with the title to the head, followed by a 450 Splash before finally getting pinned by Dominik, who hit him with a Frogsplash.

The series of finishers before the loss helped Wes Lee come across as a top star in WWE. Following the match, fans took to social media to comment on the way the company let Lee take the pin after taking multiple finishers.

Many fans pointed out that the booking was made to protect Lee in defeat. He kicked out of one of the most protected finishers in WWE, the Riptide.

. @shelovesrey @WrestlingHumble Wes got put through a table, hit with a title, hit with a 450 AND hit with a frog splash. Damn they protected the shit out of him Wes Lee is ready for the next step. Put him in the main event picture

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Wes Les just kicked out of one of the most protected finishers in WWE through the announce table.



He's that guy.

Shawn Van Horn 🤼📼✍️🐈‍⬛ @ShawnDVanHorn @WrestlingHumble He's gonna be such a fan favorite on the main roster.

WWE was trying super hard to protect wes lee... personally i think ali shouldve taken the pin if they really wanted to protect wes...



WWE was trying super hard to protect wes lee... personally i think ali shouldve taken the pin if they really wanted to protect wes...

THAT RHIPTIDE THROUGH THE TABLE WAS SICK! DOM DOM RETAINS! LETS GOO!

⭐️ @fivestartaker Good way to protect Wes Lee, they need 4 finishers to beat him #WWENXT

Fans could see the former MSK member move to the WWE main roster following SummerSlam. He had a great run with the North American Championship and looks ready for the big leagues.

Meanwhile, he could also take on Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship and win the title. It would give WWE a chance to move Hayes to the main roster while Lee could carry the NXT brand for some months.

Wes Lee recently praised The Judgment Day member’s growth in WWE

It was surprising to see Dominik Mysterio take the North American Championship off Wes Lee on a recent episode of NXT. While it looked like Lee wouldn’t be too happy with the heel, the former champion has made it clear that he is impressed with The Judgment Day member’s rise.

During an appearance on Under the Ring with Phil Strum, Wes Lee stated that Dominik Mysterio's growth in WWE has been impressive and that he hasn't lost his momentum yet.

"You know what? I’m man enough to say it. I will agree [that Dominik Mysterio’s growth has been impressive]. For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing... He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they’re gonna make mistakes, they’re gonna slip up and they’re going to have shortcomings in regards to how they’re gonna get to their end goal," said Wes Lee.

Fans could hope to see Lee move up to the main roster soon and replicate his success in NXT on either RAW or SmackDown. It would be great to see him get bigger opportunities in the coming months.

