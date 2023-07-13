"Put him on SummerSlam you cowards" - WWE fans react to viral meme of 40-year-old SmackDown star

WWE fans are hoping that a 40-year-old superstar is placed in a marquee match at SummerSlam 2023 as his popularity continues to rise.

Money in the Bank 2023 went down on July 1 in London, and many fans hoped to see Knight capture the MITB briefcase. However, Damian Priest had other plans, and The Judgment Day member was the superstar who captured the MITB contract to ensure a future title shot.

Knight's popularity hasn't dwindled since his loss at the premium live event, and now fans are digging up old clips of the veteran from the past. An NXT demo promo from The Megastar describing his bond with The Undertaker recently resurfaced online, and now he has gone viral again with the "LA Knight is everywhere" meme.

Wrestling fans have been photoshopping Knight into hilarious situations on social media, and WWE acknowledged the trend today on social media.

The responses to the viral meme have been all over the place. Wrestling interviewer and media personality Steve Fall inserted Knight into a Where's Waldo sketch and asked fans if they could find him.

Many wrestling fans responded to the post and demanded that the popular star be featured more on television.

Bill Apter asks WWE not to bury LA Knight

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently asked WWE not to bury LA Knight on television.

Knight did not appear on the episode of SmackDown following Money in the Bank but attacked Hit Row before the show. The crowd simply refuses to let his popularity die down despite WWE's hesitancy to capitalize on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said he doesn't know the issue with Knight, and most fans wanted to see him have his moment at Money in the Bank.

"Does he [LA Knight] need a belt? No. But then, don't bury him... I don't know what the issue is, but I'm a huge supporter of LA Knight. He should have won at Money in the Bank. Nothing against Damian Priest, I love him. But the fans wanted to see LA Knight go over and he should have," said Apter. [32:59 - 33:20]

You can check out the full video below:

Knight's has organically become one of the most popular stars on the roster. It will be interesting to see if the company finally decides to capitalize on that or continue to hold off on giving him something meaningful to do on television.

Do you think LA Knight is under-utilized in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

