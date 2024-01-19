"Quit playing", "Royal Rumble it is then" - Twitter fuels rumors of blockbuster WWE return following current star's surprising statement

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter as they believed a blockbuster return might be in the cards after Bayley's surprising comments.

The name in question is Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Mone. The Role Model and The Boss have a huge history together in World Wrestling Entertainment. The stars have competed against each other in several matches and have even teamed up in a few bouts during their WWE careers. Banks left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after some reported creative disagreement.

However, she is heavily rumored to return to WWE, and many believe she might show up during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley talked about facing Sasha Banks one more time.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted about The Role Model's comments, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One fan asked when Sasha is coming back to WWE.

One was convinced she would return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

A fan hoped Sasha Banks would return at the Rumble.

One believed The Boss and The Role Model would be aligned together soon.

A Twitter user wanted to see a match between the two stars at WrestleMania.

Another said they could face each other at WrestleMania 41.

Another believed Sasha would return at the Royal Rumble.

One fan wanted to see a Fatal Four-Way Match between Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Another fan was convinced Banks is returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Bayley said her babyface character helped her make a strong connection with the fans

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley talked about her initial "hugger" character in the Stamford-based promotion. The Role Model said that she made a real connection with the fans because of her character, and when she turned heel, the audience did not like it.

“My character changes have always aligned with how I feel in my life and with how my character is developing. The Hugger stuff, people watched me grow up. There was a real connection there. Fans became like family. When my character did start to change, it was like my family watched me turn into a bratty teenager going through a rough patch. I wouldn’t have had the connection to do that without my time as The Hugger," she said.

Many fans believe Bayley might win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and leave Damage CTRL soon. What the company has planned for her future remains to be seen.

Do you believe Sasha Banks is returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

