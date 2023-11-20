"Quit playing with us," "I may explode" - Fans expect Cody Rhodes to bring back one of two former WWE Champions for Survivor Series: WarGames

Cody Rhodes has to dig deep to find another member for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames soon. Fans believe that he could bring back one of two former WWE Champions for the job.

Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were booked in a WarGames match for Survivor Series by Adam Pearce. The four babyfaces were set to take on Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio inside the cage.

However, things changed on the latest edition of RAW, where Rhodes and Uso challenged Balor and Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared late in the match to hit Jey Uso with a Claymore, and cost the babyfaces the match.

He aligned with The Judgment Day to make it a 5-on-4 match at Survivor Series WarGames, for now. Cody Rhodes will now have to find someone for his side who can take on the heels, and help his side win the match.

The American Nightmare appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown to help LA Knight fend off an attack from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Many believe that The Megastar will be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes.

However, it looks like a former WWE Champion could make a much anticipated return for the contest. Fans are now divided between two top stars who haven’t been seen in the WWE ring for over a year.

The stars in question are none other than Randy Orton and CM Punk. While Orton is signed to WWE, and is currently out with an injury, Punk left years ago, and recently even worked with AEW for some time.

It will be incredible to have either one of the two men return to compete at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. However, the creative team will need to assess whether The Viper can take bumps inside the steel structure so soon if he does make a return.

Cody Rhodes was kicked out of the arena by WWE SmackDown General Manger Nick Aldis

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes come out to save LA Knight from a brutal attack. Knight won his match against Jimmy, following which he was subjected to an assault by members of The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare did not just want to sit and watch the man who cost him and Jey Uso the Undisputed Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago beat down another babyface. Instead, he came out to make the save and sent Jimmy and Solo running.

His actions forced SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to kick him out of the arena. However, Aldis and Rhodes may have talked some business on SmackDown before the act.

RAW’s Becky Lynch will join the babyface women’s team from SmackDown for Survivor Series: WarGames. Similarly, fans could see a member of SmackDown joining Cody Rhodes’ team on RAW for the men’s match.

