Randy Orton breaks character to praise WWE rival ahead of WrestleMania

Randy Orton has broken character to praise his WWE rival ahead of his match at WrestleMania XL this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Viper will be competing in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship at the premium live event this weekend. Logan Paul is the reigning champion and will attempt to defend the title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Paul defeated Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and cost Orton his chance to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match in February by hitting him with brass knuckles.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of WWE WrestleMania, The Legend Killer praised Logan Paul as a person. Orton compared the young star to his son and claimed that he is very mature.

"Logan (Paul), I don't want to get too behind the curtain there, but like, hell of a dude. I would have not known what to have thought when I first met the guy, but holy s***, he's very mature. Like, however he came up in that YouTube world, the YouTube generation. I have five kids, so I see the transformation in children maturing. I have a 21 year old, it is like you are talking to a 40 year old man. He's just mature, good head on his shoulders. [From 09:33 - 10:11]

Randy Orton on some WWE Superstars not being as motivated as Logan Paul

Randy Orton noted that Logan Paul has made mistakes in the past, but has matured into a respectful person as an adult.

During his interview with ESPN, Orton added that he has seen people pass through the WWE locker room throughout his career who are not nearly as motivated as the United States Champion.

"So when I see Logan, and I hear about some of the things he did when he was younger, and when I'm speaking to him... Like, the respect he has for our business, the way that he looks me in the eye when he is speaking to me, the way that he wants to learn. There are guys that have been in the locker room throughout my career that are nowhere near as motivated as Logan Paul," he added. [From 10:12 - 10:32]

Logan Paul has the toughest match of his career at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see if The Maverick can overcome the odds and leave The Show of Shows as the reigning United States Champion.

