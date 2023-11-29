Randy Orton could "clash" with legendary WWE rival after 3740 days, believes legend (Exclusive)

While Randy Orton seems to be starting a feud with The Judgment Day in WWE currently, a wrestling veteran believes that he will be facing an old rival soon.

The Apex Predator has made quite a large number of rivals during his career in the Stamford-based promotion. With the current state of the main roster, the possibilities for the reignition of old feuds are seemingly endless. One such old rival can surprisingly be Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has mentioned Randy Orton as his mentor quite a few times since the latter's return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted that this was planting the seeds for a mentor-mentee feud down the line.

"I think somewhere down the line, there is going to be some sort of clash between Cody and Randy, and kind of like the old Bruno and Larry Zbyszko type of situation with the mentor and the mentee, with something planned between the two of them, and I think the fans would go bananas over that," Bill Apter said. [17:29 - 17:51]

You can check out the full video below:

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes had last faced off in 2013. It remains to be seen whether history will repeat itself soon.

Do you think we will get to see a clash between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit UnSKripted, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.