WWE is headed to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. But could we see the return of a former World Champion on the PLE?

It has been almost three months since the WWE Universe saw Sheamus in action as The Celtic Warrior is reportedly struggling with a bad shoulder injury.

His last match came back in August and was also Edge's final match in WWE. Sheamus has remained active on social media and recently uploaded a wholesome image with his wife and dog for Halloween.

Sheamus is seen dressed as The Riddler, whilst his dog is Batman, and his wife, Isabella Revilla, is Poison Ivy.

Of course, the image has gained some interesting reactions online, with Kofi Kingston claiming the outfits are Magnificent, while the likes of Edge, Lita, Bronson Reed, Randy Orton, Joaquin Wilde, and Megan Morant have all liked the post.

It's interesting that Randy Orton has liked the post and remained active online since he has been absent for more than a year after suffering a back injury in May 2022.

Edge and Sheamus have been close friends both in and out of WWE, so it makes sense that the now AEW Star has liked this post.

Could Sheamus make his WWE return at Crown Jewel?

There have been scarce updates surrounding Sheamus' injury since being sidelined back in the summer. But given that it's only a shoulder issue, The Celtic Warrior could make his return this weekend at Crown Jewel.

His longtime friend and rival Drew McIntyre will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, and if The Judgment Day is not there as a backup, then Sheamus could come in for an assist.

There are many combustible elements heading into the PLE, and a Sheamus return could be enough to help McIntyre realize the dream he has been holding onto since 2020.

Do you think Sheamus will return in Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think