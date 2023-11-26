Randy Orton emerges victorious in his first match in 18 months at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames; shares emotional moment with Cody Rhodes at the end

Randy Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames as the 5th member of Cody Rhodes' team. This was his first match in 18 months, and he helped his team emerge victorious against The Judgment Day.

Early on during the event, it was revealed that The Viper was not in the arena and there were doubts about him showing up. Every other competitor made it to the ring but there was still no sign of the former WWE Champion. When the time expired and it was time for him to come out, he still didn't show up.

Rhea Ripley then ran down to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. She tried to help Damian Priest cash in the contract, but out came Randy Orton, to a huge pop. After he entered the ring, he took out a few of The Judgment Day members with his signature scoop powerslam.

Expand Tweet

He also hit Dominik Mysterio with an RKO, which got a big pop. Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins then tossed JD McDonagh off the top rope onto Randy Orton, who took him out with an RKO. He then gave Damian Priest to Cody Rhodes, who hit him with the Cody Cutter to give his team the victory at WWE Survivor Series. They both embraced after the match.

What did you think about Randy's return match? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here