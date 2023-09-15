Randy Orton to finally return tonight on SmackDown? WWE Universe thinks it's time

It has been more than a year since Randy Orton has been seen on WWE TV and it's unclear how far away The Viper is from making his return to the company.

The announcement that John Cena will be part of tonight's episode of SmackDown has led to some interesting tweets from the WWE Universe, who believe that Orton could be waiting in the wings to attack Cena upon his return to the blue brand.

This isn't the only idea that has been pitched, since many fans are pushing for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to finally step in the ring together. The two men were once part of Legacy together more than 15 years ago and now the WWE Universe hopes that the company can create a feud for them before Orton is possibly forced to retire.

John Cena and Seth Rollins wrestled Imperium when he appeared at Superstar Spectacle in India last week, which leaves him with a clean slate for this week's show.

Cena is expected to be part of the upcoming Fastlane premium live event, which means that he could pick up a feud as part of his appearance on SmackDown tonight. As of writing, it's unclear what Cena will be doing on the blue brand.

There are several stars who have pitched working with the former 16-time World Champion and since he is expected to be on SmackDown for several weeks, it would be a good time for him to work with some new talent.

Randy Orton last wrestled for WWE back in May 2022

Randy Orton was part of a team with Matt Riddle back in 2022 before he suffered an injury when he was attacked by The Bloodline following WrestleMania last year. Over the past 16 months, there have been sparse updates about the former 14-time World Champion.

Orton struggled with a back injury that has since forced him to undergo surgery, having been rehabbing since. At the age of 43, the WWE Universe is worried that The Viper may be forced to retire from the business without making a return.

If Orton is forced to retire from the business, it appears that WWE could have Grayson Waller set to take over his Legend Killer character after the star has targeted the likes of The Rock, Edge and John Cena in recent months.

Do you think Orton will return tonight on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

