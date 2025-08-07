Randy Orton Has Huge New Tag Team Offer - Major WWE Star Ready to Return

Randy Orton has a massive offer from a WWE star who is ready to return and form a team with him. Whether that is something that The Viper would agree to, however, is an entirely separate topic. This comes in the middle of the star being in major demand after he recently formed a team with a debuting Jelly Roll on one of the biggest stages of them all at SummerSlam.
Wade Barrett is now ready to return and team with him. At SummerSlam, Randy Orton teamed with someone who had never entered a WWE ring and wrestled before, Jelly Roll. Still, even with that lack of experience, the two stars put up a fight that no one had expected, especially against a team like Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
The experience and ability of McIntyre, combined with the exceptional form and athletic prowess of Paul, proved too much for the team, but not before they gave them a run for their money.
At SummerSlam, Wade Barrett was on commentary for Randy Orton's match, where he teamed with Jelly Roll. Barrett, who was one of the most well-loved stars in WWE before he stepped away for a career in commentary instead, revealed that he was very open to teaming with Orton in a major offer. He did, however, admit that he was not sure whether that was something that The Viper wanted for himself.
"And I got to tell you right now, if I could pick any tag team partner in the whole WWE, I would personally pick The Viper, Randy Orton. Especially when he's at his unrepentant best, I don't think he'd want to tag with me, but that would have been my choice," Barrett said.
Wade Barrett returning to team up with Randy Orton would make for a dominant WWE duo
Wade Barrett has become a fixture as a SmackDown commentator, but the star is more than ready to return to the ring if he is going to be able to team with Randy Orton.
Before he stepped away from wrestling, the star had been one of the top names among the fans, with his Bad News Barrett character appearing immensely popular.
Now, as for what happens next, fans have to be ready to see if the team will form and become the next big thing in the company. So far, there has been no report of it taking place despite the offer.
