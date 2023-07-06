"Randy Orton, most likely" - Fans make bold predictions for potential WWE returns at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5th. Fans online are excited about the biggest event of the summer, making bold predictions for the possible returns of several WWE Superstars.

A Twitter user named @Shreyanshu_5 noticed that there have been huge returns at the past three SummerSlam events – Roman Reigns in 2020, Brock Lesnar in 2021, and the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky last year.

In 2021 - Brock Lesnar Returned

That got a lot of fans thinking that there might be a handful of returns for this year's SummerSlam in Detroit. One fan is almost sure that Randy Orton will return on August 5:

"Randy Orton, most likely... And also based off my prediction."

This fan also agreed that Orton could return but was hoping for Big E and Kofi Kingston:

"I'm hoping for Randy Orton but I have my doubts for him. I'm also hoping for Big E but I also have my doubts for him too. Kofi might work but idk if he's fully recovered or not, so I honestly don't know."

Another fan predicted that Lita will return to even the odds for Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark:

"Lita is my pick. Zoey and Trish beat up on Becky and Lita comes for the save."

This fan added Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt to the mix:

"Randy, Bray or Bobby Lashley."

One fan decided to tell a joke, probably:

"Eva Marie will return!"

SummerSlam is still about a month away, but the card is already starting to take shape as WWE began teasing potential matchups on Raw. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey had a confrontation on Monday, while Ricochet challenged Logan Paul to have a face-to-face with him next week.

Will Randy Orton return at SummerSlam?

Randy Orton has been out of action for more than a year due to a back injury. His return has been teased online despite his father, Bob Orton, hinting at a potential retirement. However, Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast late last month that Orton has fully recovered from back surgery.

"He recovered from his back surgery," Angle said. "I think he's gonna come back pretty damn soon. He's doing much better." (h/t WrestleZone)

At the age of 43, Orton does not have anything to prove in the ring anymore. However, he remains a valuable member of the WWE locker room, and his presence is important in building the next crop of WWE Superstars.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see return at SummerSlam in Detroit? Share your answer in the comments section below.

