Randy Orton makes a big prediction for WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has made it to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The Viper overcame The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga on the May 24, 2024 episode of SmackDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will now fare against Gunther in the final of the tournament. While the veteran is ready for his match, he also made a big prediction for another bout at the premium live event.

WWE’s Kayla Braxton recently interviewed Randy Orton hours before his match against The Ring General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She asked The Viper about several aspects of other superstars, which also included Cody Rhodes.

Speaking about the Undisputed Universal Champion, The Legend Killer made a big prediction before his match against the United States Champion, Logan Paul:

"He's got Logan Paul coming up, and that's gonna be huge. My money's on Cody, but considering all he's been through since he's been back. The match with the torn pec. I mean, he's done things and proven how much toughness and grit that he has. More so than damn near anybody I've ever worked with, very impressive." [From 6:56 to 7:15]

Notably, Randy Orton has previously been right about a prediction he made about Cody Rhodes. In fact, he already placed his bet more than a decade before it became a reality.

When Randy Orton predicted Rhodes’ moment of finishing the story

Cody Rhodes has been following the WWE Championship with dogged determination throughout his career. Despite producing three of the greatest pro wrestlers, the Rhodes family couldn’t break past an alleged curse that they could never win the biggest title in the company.

However, April 7, 2024, proved to be the last day of that curse when The American Nightmare beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Speaking to Kayla Braxton in the same interview, Randy Orton revealed that he had already tweeted about this prediction on April 6, 2011, on X.

"There’s a tweet that I posted about 10, 12 years ago. And it just simply said, 'Cody Rhodes, you watch out for this kid. He's gonna be a world champion one day.' And I reposted it because I just wanted to prove it to everybody, like, I called this sh**." [From 06:36 to 06:52]

It is clear that the 14-time World Champion has a very keen sense of identifying a winner. If both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton win their matches at King of the Ring, then they could face each other in a title fight at SummerSlam.

It would be interesting to see how these friends and rivals fare against each other if this scenario becomes a reality.

