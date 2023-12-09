"Randy Orton paid the fine so he won't get fired" – WWE Universe explodes after The Viper faces repercussions on SmackDown

Randy Orton finally paid the price for his actions during the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Apex Predator put pen to paper on an exclusive SmackDown contract last week and RKO'd the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis before the camera stopped rolling. During this week's 'Tribute to the Troops' special episode, the WWE Universe learned that Aldis slapped Orton with a $50,000 fine.

However, the British GM couldn't help but notice that The Viper handed over a check for $100,000 during a backstage segment last night. Randy Orton in jest, stated to Nick Aldis, "That's for next time."

The WWE fans couldn't contain their laughter, with some wondering whether a potential WrestleMania match between the two men is in the works. Meanwhile, a few people thought Orton would get suspended (kayfabe) and wouldn't be allowed to compete this week. Of course, that didn't happen.

Did Randy Orton tease a future RKO on Nick Aldis?

Randy Orton headlined WWE SmackDown this week

In the main event of SmackDown, Randy Orton and LA Knight joined forces for the first time to beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The babyfaces stood tall over The Bloodline and sent a stern message to Roman Reigns ahead of his SmackDown return next week.

Both Orton and Knight seem to be in contention for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Recent reports have indicated that Orton, Knight, or Owens have been discussed as the possible next challenger for the Head of the Table at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 27th.

With The Prizefighter partaking in the United States Championship tournament to earn a shot at Logan Paul's title, it is unlikely that he'll be getting a world title shot anytime soon.

That leaves The Megastar and The Viper as ideal opponents for the Tribal Chief. Will Triple H book a blockbuster triple-threat match between these men? Only time will tell.

Who do you want to see face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

