Randy Orton responds to fan who called him a bad mother f***** during his entrance at the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton competed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble last night. The Viper was called a bad mother f***** by a fan when he was making his way to the ring, and he acknowledged the comment.

At the Royal Rumble, The Viper took on LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Orton entertained the fans like he always does by hitting his opponents with RKO in quick succession. In the end, Roman Reigns walked out of the premium live event as the Undisputed Champion.

A clip on social media saw a fan calling the former WWE Champion a bad mother f***** and him responding to him while making his way to the ring.

Randy's response showcased why he is a legend in his own right, and the fan was left with a memory to cherish.

What unique record does Randy Orton hold at the Royal Rumble?

Randy Orton has been an active member of the WWE roster for over twenty years. The Legend Killer has competed at many PLEs and won many titles during his storied career thus far. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, an interesting stat about his performance at the PLE came to light.

It seems that the Legend Killer is yet to win a title at the Royal Rumble. So far, Orton has either retained his title or lost it in a championship match at the PLE and this year went no different.

It will be interesting to see how The Viper progresses in his quest to exact revenge against The Bloodline in the coming days. He seems determined to dethrone Roman Reigns but with Solo Sikoa always lurking around, he may want to take care of him first.

