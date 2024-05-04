Randy Orton responds to Kim Orton calling him a "bad mu**a fu**a"

WWE legend Randy Orton recently responded to his wife's latest post directed at him.

Kim Orton occasionally posts pictures with The Viper on social media. The loving couple has been married for more than eight years now.

In her recent post, Kim Orton shared a picture of Randy Orton and called him a "bad mu**a fu**a." Orton noticed the post recently and wrote the following in response:

"Right back at ya baby"

Check out a screengrab of Randy's comment below:

What the future has in store for The Legend Killer remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is currently feuding with The Bloodline

Randy Orton is mere hours away from teaming up with Kevin Owens at Backlash France. The duo will take on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa at the PLE. The Viper has already faced two setbacks against The Bloodline at the latest WWE house shows. Tonga and Sikoa defeated him and LA Knight in back-to-back tag team matches in Bologna and Vienna.

Orton has been feuding with The Bloodline for quite some time now. The Apex Predator returned to WWE TV at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event and later declared on RAW that he was coming for the villainous faction:

"I've got a little bit of unfinished business to attend to and that unfinished business has to do with The Bloodline. Now if anybody kind of gets where they're coming from it's me. I made a career of putting guys on the shelf, sometimes permanently for over 20 years. So, maybe I can forgive but I can't forget. Point of the matter is I've got a bag full of receipts for The Bloodline. Every single member of The Bloodline and when I say every single member, I mean every, single, member." [H/T SEScoops]

Randy Orton will look to put Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa down at Backlash France. On the other hand, a win for Tonga will establish him as a legitimate threat to every babyface on the main roster.

