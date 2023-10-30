Randy Orton returning to form a brand new faction with two second-generation Superstars, according to WWE Universe

With Randy Orton inching closer to his WWE return, fans have already started to map out dream scenarios for him.

The Viper has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a back injury. He last wrestled on the May 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown last year. RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a Unification match that night, following which Orton took an injury hiatus.

Despite being told by his doctors to retire from in-ring competition, citing a long history of back issues, Randy Orton appears to be preparing for his in-ring return. Recent reports have suggested that WWE has been targeting Survivor Series as a potential return date for The Legend Killer.

Amid wild speculation of his Survivor Series return, fans are buzzing over the possibility of The Apex Predator forming The Legacy 2.0. with second-generation Superstars like Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

The latter has officially entered free agency after parting ways with AEW and could find WWE as his next potential landing destination. Brock and Pillman Jr. have already worked together as a tandem during their time in All Elite Wrestling, which would make it easier for the company to book them under The Viper's watch.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar EC3 wants Randy Orton to rekindle an old feud upon his return

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 expressed his desire to see Randy Orton turn heel and renew his old rivalry with reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins:

"Let that run for a few months [On potential babyface comeback], and then Randy Orton is also a sinister guy. Just turn him into a heel. Then he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches. You got a guy like Randy Orton with fresh legs, rejuvenated, been gone for a little bit, there's no creative stink in it. It's almost like a clean slate, he's retcon, but he's still a legend. He's still one of the best, which is truly a gift," said EC3.

Expand Tweet

The two men have a sordid history dating back to their time with The Authority. This led to a match at WrestleMania 31, the same night Rollins pulled off the heist of the century by successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event.

The two men last wrestled on the February 14 episode of RAW last year, which saw The Visionary go over The Viper. Another full-fledged rivalry between Orton and Rollins, especially with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, could bring a lot of eyeballs to the product.

Do you want to see The Apex Predator form a new faction on his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here