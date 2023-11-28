Randy Orton's "first victim will be" 39-year-old star, according to WWE fans

Randy Orton made a phenomenal return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. He kicked off RAW the night after the Premium Live Event and sent a clear message to The Bloodline. Fans now think that a 39-year-old star could be his first victim.

The Viper was added as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes’ team for Survivor Series: WarGames. He entered the match last and helped the babyface side pick up the win.

Orton kicked off RAW this week to cut an entertaining promo. During the segment, he warned The Bloodline that he hadn’t forgotten what they did to him and promised to go after each and every member of the group.

Jey Uso was one of the men who helped beatdown Randy Orton before he was shelved due to an injury. Additionally, Sami Zayn became an Honorary Uce for some time and joined The Bloodline months after The Viper was wiped out.

While Zayn had nothing to do with Orton’s beatdown, The Viper could still target him as he was a member of The Bloodline. Keeping that in mind, many fans believe that Randy Orton will go after the 39-year-old WWE star in the coming weeks and make him his first victim.

Check out some fan reactions below:

WWE fans think Sami Zayn is in trouble

Some more fan reactions

Sami Zayn worked with Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames. The two men hugged multiple times during the clash. However, The Viper is unpredictable and could take down Zayn to send a message to The Bloodline.

Randy Orton seemingly forgave a former member of The Bloodline on WWE RAW

There were some big moments involving The Viper on the latest edition of WWE RAW. He even competed in a match against Dominik Mysterio on the show and was booked better than CM Punk.

Before his match against Dominik, Randy Orton was approached by Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member looked for answers from The Viper on RAW.

Orton questioned Jey whether he had cut off all ties with The Bloodline before reassuring him that he would not go after him and forgave him. He even said, “Yeet!” to show that he meant it.

However, fans are still not convinced that The Viper would let Jey Uso off the hook so easily after suffering a major injury at the hands of The Bloodline one and a half years ago.

Do you think Randy Orton will target Jey Uso and Sami Zayn before heading to SmackDown to hunt down The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.