Randy Orton’s former rivals send a message about botched spot after his return at Survivor Series

Randy Orton's former rivals reminded him about a botched spot after his return at WWE Survivor Series.

The Bollywood Boyz made a name for themselves in WWE when they were working alongside Jinder Mahal. They were an instrumental part of Mahal's only WWE Championship reign in the company. Being involved with Jinder meant that they got to work with some of the biggest stars in the company, like Randy Orton.

At Backlash 2017, Orton defended his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal. During the match, The Bollywood Boyz (then known as The Singh Brothers), tried to get involved in the match, which resulted in The Viper dropping one of them on their head on the announcer's table.

After Orton made his return to WWE last night at Survivor Series, The Bollywood Boyz recalled the incident in an appreciation post on social media.

".@RandyOrton appreciation post. Backstory to this picture: Moments after our “Table Spot” at Backlash 2017, we returned to our phones with our Father messaging/calling to see if we were okay. So this picture was sent to our Father so he knew everything was cool."

Randy Orton thwarted Rhea Ripley's plan of helping Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase

At Survivor Series: WarGames, everything was going The Judgment Day's way. They were a man up in the match, and Orton was still nowhere to be seen. When it was time for The Apex Predator to enter the match, Rhea Ripley came running out with Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Just when it looked like Damian Priest was going to cash in, Orton's music hit, and he came out to the ring. Since then, everything went downhill for Judgment Day as they ended up losing the match.

It remains to be seen what this means for Randy Orton and The Judgment Day heading into RAW.

