Randy Orton sends a bold message to Roman Reigns during contract signing

Randy Orton was hilarious throughout the entire contract signing segment on WWE SmackDown tonight, but when time came to send a message to Roman Reigns, he made it clear and concise.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown opened with a contract signing for the Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024, where Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

LA Knight and AJ Styles got into a verbal battle that turned physical where they made it quite clear that they didn't like each other. Randy Orton was quietly standing in the background saying nothing before catching Paul Heyman's necktie and telling him he planned to inflict on Roman Reigns the three deadliest letters at the Royal Rumble: RKO:

Orton was smart in not getting involved in the altercation between Knight and Styles. Reigns himself refused to make an appearance and Paul Heyman revealed that they needed to run the contract by an attorney, prompting General Manager Nick Aldis to threaten to strip him of the title, making the match a triple threat for the vacant championship instead.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out at the rumble in the Fatal Four-Way Match on January 27.

