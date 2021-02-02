Randy Orton sends Steve Austin a message on Twitter; Austin responds

Randy Orton has questioned when he will be invited on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network.

Writing on Twitter, the 14-time WWE World Champion said it is “f****d up” that he has not yet appeared on the interview series.

Randy Orton's tweet to Steve Austin

Steve Austin previously hosted another show, The Stone Cold Podcast, on the WWE Network from December 2014 to August 2016. His latest show, Broken Skull Sessions, began in November 2019 with The Undertaker appearing as the first guest. Randy Orton has not featured on either of the shows.

The Texas Rattlesnake responded to Randy Orton’s tweet by simply saying, “Patience, Randall. Patience..”

When will Randy Orton appear on Broken Skull Sessions?

How Steve Austin responded to Randy Orton

Judging by Steve Austin’s response, a Broken Skull Sessions episode with Randy Orton is almost certain to take place at some stage. However, it is not clear when the possible episode could air.

The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions, featuring Sasha Banks, will air in February. Steve Austin’s previous guests on the show included The Undertaker (x2), Goldberg, Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, Kurt Angle, and Jerry Lawler. From the current WWE roster, he has recently interviewed Drew McIntyre and Bayley.