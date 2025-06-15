Randy Orton shares two-word message after faking his injury on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the much-anticipated return of Randy Orton for the first time since he lost to John Cena at the 2025 Backlash in his hometown. The Apex Predator confronted Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the kickoff segment and made it clear that he was willing to take anyone out to win the gold.

Ad

Randy Orton backed up his words by punching his ticket to the semifinals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament, beating Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Aleister Black. However, when the referee raised the Viper’s hand, he faked an injury as if his shoulder was hurt, but he immediately had a smile on his face, revealing he was just joking.

After faking the injury, Orton smirked and seemed to say, “Just kidding." Things are about to get chaotic as both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have punched their tickets to the semi-finals. If Rhodes and Orton win the semi-finals, they will lock horns at Night of Champions 2025 in the finals, which would be entertaining.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former WWE employee explains why Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes advanced in the King of the Ring tournament

While speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo explained why The American Nightmare and Apex Predator sealed the victory and qualified for the semi-finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament over other up-and-coming performers.

Ad

Russo stated that Orton and Rhodes are already established as superstars, and a lack of major stars in WWE has forced the company to book the two to win.

"This just goes to show you everything we are talking about. At this point in their careers, where they are on the card, does Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes really need to be winning King of the Ring? This just shows you that nobody is over. They keep going back to the same people,” said Russo.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for Randy Orton in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More