Raquel Rodriguez, Baron Corbin, and several other WWE Superstars react as 26-year-old former Champion announces engagement 

Gigi Dolin has been making waves in WWE over the past few years as one-third of Toxic Attraction, but following Mandy Rose's release, she has been able to push herself forward as a solo star.

Dolin was famously married to AEW Superstar Darby Allin before making her way to WWE following their divorce. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been dating former star Nash Carter for several months and recently took to social media to announce her engagement.

Several superstars have since sent their congratulations over to the new couple following their post online.

Raquel Rodriguez, Noelle Foley, and Nikkita Lyons have taken their time to send congratulations messages to the new couple in the comments of their post, whilst the likes of fellow stars Baron Corbin, Dakota Kai, Kit Wilson, former star James Drake, Mia Yim, Cora Jade, and Amari Miller have all liked the post.

Nash Carter was controversially released from WWE back in April 2022

Nash Carter was a popular star in NXT and a member of MSK before his ex-partner Kimber Lee leaked accusations of Domestic abuse online.

WWE has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic situations, and Carter was released from the company. The decision to release the star was made so quickly that Carter wasn't even booked to lose his title before his departure was made public. This meant that, technically, Carter never lost his Tag Team Championship.

Wes Lee has since been pushed as a singles star on the NXT brand following his MSK partner's release and could be in line for a main roster call-up since he was reportedly backstage at RAW this past week.

