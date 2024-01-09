"Rare time where Roman lost" - Recent Randy Orton report has WWE fans convinced of controversial Roman Reigns' future

WWE fans are convinced of Roman Reigns' future after a recent Randy Orton report emerged.

Ever since Randy Orton made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, he has made it his mission to get revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for taking him out of action for 18 months. Orton even signed with SmackDown and wasted no time in confronting the Tribal Chief himself on the blue brand.

The Viper promised to take everything away from Reigns, and he planned on doing so by defeating him for the title at the Royal Rumble. However, AJ Styles also returned and demanded a shot at the title. LA Knight also wanted a title shot, which prompted Nick Aldis to make them earn a title shot by winning a triple threat match on SmackDown last week.

However, The Bloodline got involved and ambushed all the participants, leading Aldis to announce a fatal four-way match for the title at the Royal Rumble.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the original idea was to have Roman and Randy Orton face each other at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, WWE didn't want Orton to lose this early as there was more money to be made with the match down the line.

This report has fans thinking that Reigns will retain the title at WrestleMania 40, meaning that Cody Rhodes will not be able to finish his story.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fan reactions to Roman Reigns's future

Kevin Nash expects Roman Reigns to retain the titles for the foreseeable future

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion since 2020. He is the longest-reigning champion of the modern era and has defeated everyone in his path.

Recently, The Rock teased going after The Head of the Table, which sparked debate that the Great One could take the title from Reigns.

Kevin Nash spoke about this on his Kliq This podcast, where he stated that Reigns could surpass Hulk Hogan's record and hold on to the title for the time being.

"I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman, and don't you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? I mean, there's no upside in having Dwayne [The Rock] go over," Nash stated.

It will definitely make a lot of headlines when Reigns finally loses his title after holding it for more than 1000 days.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' title reign? Sound off in the comments section.