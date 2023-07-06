WWE is ready to host The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit after breaking records in London at Money in the Bank 2023. The company could be planning some call-ups and returns ahead of the August 5 show. Some fans were highly critical of the Creed Brothers amid speculation about their possible main roster move.

Last year, the Creed Brothers were at the top of NXT's tag team division when they won the tag team title from Pretty Deadly. However, WWE has made some questionable choices with Julius and Brutus Creed after they dropped the gold in a unification match at NXT Worlds Collide 2022.

Last month, fans expected The Dyad to lose against the Creed Brothers and depart the company following a Loser Leaves NXT match. However, WWE pulled a massive swerve when the Creeds lost the bout. Since then, many have expected Julius and Brutus to move up to the main roster.

Some fans, however, do not favor the possible call-up, suggesting the upstart team spend another year in the developmental brand.

Check out some of the reactions to the prospect of the Creed Brothers joining the main roster soon:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Creed Brothers are definitely getting called up to the main roster.



These guys are going to run the WWE Tag Team division. The Creed Brothers are definitely getting called up to the main roster.These guys are going to run the WWE Tag Team division. https://t.co/KZwT0loMkR

Zack @ItsZacknight @ProWFinesse Both gonna be jobbers in few months lol @ProWFinesse Both gonna be jobbers in few months lol

♟️ @nbsplx @ProWFinesse no they’re not , vince is in charge. they’ll be background characters within 6 months even tho they should be top contenders @ProWFinesse no they’re not , vince is in charge. they’ll be background characters within 6 months even tho they should be top contenders

ʍօ sɦaɮaռ @MoShaban32 @ProWFinesse You put all your hopes into guys like these, and if things don't end up well for them, you start blaming creative @ProWFinesse You put all your hopes into guys like these, and if things don't end up well for them, you start blaming creative

Kazuma Kiryu @KazumaK01420259 @ProWFinesse They’ll job to chad gable and Otis and then back to nxt @ProWFinesse They’ll job to chad gable and Otis and then back to nxt

Robert Turner @RMTurner47 @ProWFinesse They need to stop wearing gear that looks like an 8 year old’s pajamas. @ProWFinesse They need to stop wearing gear that looks like an 8 year old’s pajamas.

While some fans have been highly critical of the duo, others have supported their imminent move to the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Julius Creed and Brutus Creed make their RAW or SmackDown debut, possibly after WWE SummerSlam.

The Creed Brothers can face numerous talented teams on WWE's main roster

The Creed Brothers heading to the main roster can open up several possibilities for the duo. Their career trajectory could depend on which brand they join upon their possible main roster move.

Current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were drafted to Monday Night RAW but have made a few trips to Friday Night SmackDown to defend their titles.

The Creeds can face new teams such as Zayn & Owens, Alpha Academy, Viking Raiders, and Street Profits if they end up on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown is filled with dominant teams such as The Usos and Brawling Brutes.

The talented tandem can also reignite their feud with Pretty Deadly, who recently debuted on the main roster during the 2023 Draft.

Which brand do you think The Creed Brothers will join upon their possible main roster move? Sound off in the comments section below.

