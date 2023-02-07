"RAW just gets better and better" - WWE fans left in splits as one controversial sign hilariously coincides with Dominik

WWE Superstar Dominik now loves to pay homage to legendary superstar Eddie Guerrero, but there was a time when the latter claimed to be his dad.

In 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought at SummerSlam for Dominik's custody to end one of the most iconic storylines in the company's history. Superstars and fans love referencing this feud every time Dominik is on TV, which led to a hilarious coincidence on the latest episode of RAW.

Edge and Beth Phoenix kickstarted the show by demanding a mixed tag team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Balor accepted the challenge but warned the Hall of Fame couple against not being fit enough to make it to the premium live event.

Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik surrounded the ring as the Judgment Day hoped to intimidate the legendary duo. However, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford ensured that the odds were balanced. Dominik tried to escape, but Ford dragged him back inside the ring for Beth Phoenix to hit him with a Glam Slam.

Before Phoenix slammed Dominik into the mat, there was a brief moment when Dominik remained in the air. He used this time to scream Mami before being smashed into oblivion. Behind him was a fan sign that read, "Eddie is your dad."

A screenshot shared by Wrestle Ops perfectly captured the funny coincidence, and WWE fans loved the picture. Many even hailed it as a meme-worthy photo.

Below are some of the best reactions to the sign, Dominik, and his antics:

🦋Shervon Monique🦋 @MzButterfly77 my oldest daughter is 28 and remembers seeing this storyline as a kid @WrestleOps NEVER gets oldmy oldest daughter is 28 and remembers seeing this storyline as a kid @WrestleOps NEVER gets old 😭😭 my oldest daughter is 28 and remembers seeing this storyline as a kid

Rohit @rohitshrma24 @WrestleOps Perfectly timed. Each member of judgment day deserves a (long) title run.. they r working on a different level, Dom specially @WrestleOps Perfectly timed. Each member of judgment day deserves a (long) title run.. they r working on a different level, Dom specially

Rhea Ripley furious after WWE RAW segment featuring Judgment Day

Edge and Beth Phoenix took out Judgment Day, but the attack on Dominik infuriated Rhea Ripley. She missed WWE RAW this week as she was busy traveling the world to promote WrestleMania, or so Dominik announced on RAW.

Phoenix took to Twitter to share a picture of Dominik screaming in horror and said she missed Ripley. The latter quoted the post and warned the Hall of Famer, calling her dead meat.

WWE confirmed on the show that Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will lock horns with Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Rated-R Superstar will look to end his feud with the group he created, but it won't be easy. It will be interesting to see if Dominik will be involved in that match in any form.

Poll : 0 votes