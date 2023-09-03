"RAW is Ucey!" - Twitter ablaze with speculations after Cody Rhodes makes groundbreaking announcement at WWE Payback

WWE star Cody Rhodes made the groundbreaking announcement at Payback 2023 that Jey Uso will be moving to Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare made an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect during Payback this week. During the segment, Cody announced that Main Event Jey Uso was moving to the flagship show.

Uso quit WWE soon after SummerSlam, where he was betrayed by his brother Jimmy. The fans were eagerly waiting for him to return, and the move to Monday Nights comes as a reassuring update.

Fans on social media erupted after the announcement. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was abuzz with reactions. While some fans were elated for Jey, others were confused about this booking decision.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans even felt that this was a masterstroke by Cody Rhodes to insert himself back into the title picture against Roman Reigns.

One fan theorized that Cody could be moving to SmackDown as an exchange and start a program with Roman culminating at WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso quit WWE a few weeks ago

At SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso had all the odds stacked against him. During the Tribal Combat with Roman Reigns, Uso was continuously harassed by Solo Sikoa. Even after he neutralized the trat of Solo, an unexpected betrayal from Jimmy Uso shattered his dreams of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the August 11 episode of SmackDown, Jimmy walked down to the ring to share the reasons behind his actions. Jey also walked out and asked his brother to explain.

Jimmy said that he loved Jey so much and he couldn't see him being corrupted by the power that the Undisputed title came with. He detailed that he didn't want his brother to become another version of the oppressive Roman Reigns.

Jey was not having any of it as he Superkicked Roman and Solo. He planted The Tribal Chief with a Superkick/Spear combo and even Superkicked Jimmy before announcing that he was quitting WWE.

It will be interesting to see what the red brand has in store for Main Event Jey Uso.

Are you excited to see Jey on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

