"Real definition of buried","Needs to leave asap" - WWE Universe questions Triple H's booking of RAW superstar

Triple H has largely received positive responses to his booking decisions since taking over the WWE creative duties from Vince McMahon. However, fans aren't entirely sold on how Mustafa Ali has been booked under the new regime so far.

On January 16, 2022, Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release from WWE, which was declined by the company. He was written off television for a few months before making his return to RAW in April, defeating The Miz. Ali then feuded with the Hollywood A-Lister for a while.

Eventually, the 36-year-old star challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. He lost the match and has been on a losing run on the red brand for many weeks. His last win on RAW came in October.

On the latest edition of the Monday night show, Bronson Reed obliterated Mustafa Ali. In his last match in January, he was easily dispatched by Solo Sikoa. Some fans were far from pleased with how Ali has been booked by Triple H.

#WWERaw Wrestling fans throw the term buried around very lightly, but the real definition of buried is Mustafa Ali Wrestling fans throw the term buried around very lightly, but the real definition of buried is Mustafa Ali😭#WWERaw

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth I need to learn to accept this is what Mustafa Ali is and this is his ceiling. No reason to be upset or sad about it.

So much wasted potential but why should I care when he doesn't? Money is money I need to learn to accept this is what Mustafa Ali is and this is his ceiling. No reason to be upset or sad about it. So much wasted potential but why should I care when he doesn't? Money is money

Nick Noel @GriiffinNoel @Kng0fTheN0rth @reneiscursed I'd be curious to see what he could do with the chains off but I also don't think he' be the next Pac where he'd go on some banger run @Kng0fTheN0rth @reneiscursed I'd be curious to see what he could do with the chains off but I also don't think he' be the next Pac where he'd go on some banger run

Fletcher DeRouen 🌹🌹 @FletcherDeRouen @Kng0fTheN0rth Hope he someday gets to the end of his contract, and can go on a run across the American Indies, Japan, and possibly ROH/AEW. I still think he can be something great, if he's willing to work for it. @Kng0fTheN0rth Hope he someday gets to the end of his contract, and can go on a run across the American Indies, Japan, and possibly ROH/AEW. I still think he can be something great, if he's willing to work for it.

George Daileda @georgedaileda @Kng0fTheN0rth Imo it’s his WWE ceiling. He has a lot of just covered up talent @Kng0fTheN0rth Imo it’s his WWE ceiling. He has a lot of just covered up talent

Swan Ronson @theotherswanson @Kng0fTheN0rth There's a reason he tried like hell to get himself fired, he also knows that there's nothing left for him in the Fed. @Kng0fTheN0rth There's a reason he tried like hell to get himself fired, he also knows that there's nothing left for him in the Fed.

Remember when he was considered to be a Challenger for the WWE Championship? @MaracleMan That is Indeed sad.Remember when he was considered to be a Challenger for the WWE Championship? @MaracleMan That is Indeed sad.Remember when he was considered to be a Challenger for the WWE Championship?

Brand DuWurk™ @IamDuWurk @nodqdotcom Please let Ali go or send him to NXT he doesn’t deserve this lol @nodqdotcom Please let Ali go or send him to NXT he doesn’t deserve this lol

#WWERaw Mustafa Ali has been reduced to jobber status, I’m afraid. Mustafa Ali has been reduced to jobber status, I’m afraid.#WWERaw

Noah @Hurd50Noah @hayward_azrael Send him down to AEW or turn him heel and have a fued against ziggler and actually win some matches @hayward_azrael Send him down to AEW or turn him heel and have a fued against ziggler and actually win some matches

🇭🇹🇲🇦 @KingVdon @hayward_azrael There was a month where it looked like he was getting a push. After that nothing which is sad. @hayward_azrael There was a month where it looked like he was getting a push. After that nothing which is sad.

he’s just not clicking in WWE. @cleop4tr4hlv he’s better suited in AEW.he’s just not clicking in WWE. @cleop4tr4hlv he’s better suited in AEW.he’s just not clicking in WWE.

This is still one of my favourite Ali promos though. Retribution were set up to fail from the start. Mustafa Ali tried to connect the dots in their promos when he could but they were booked so badly.This is still one of my favourite Ali promos though. twitter.com/DidntWorkoutWW… Retribution were set up to fail from the start. Mustafa Ali tried to connect the dots in their promos when he could but they were booked so badly. This is still one of my favourite Ali promos though. twitter.com/DidntWorkoutWW… https://t.co/ecuTXEAqoI Still mad that despite the excitement when Mustafa joined they decided to not book them on the next show, and then - yeah - bury them with fiend. twitter.com/prowfinesse/st… Still mad that despite the excitement when Mustafa joined they decided to not book them on the next show, and then - yeah - bury them with fiend. twitter.com/prowfinesse/st…

A.J. - I am NOT Alexa Bliss @FanIntyre Did Mustafa Ali insult one of Triple H's kids? He's been eating pin after pin after pin since H took over. Did Mustafa Ali insult one of Triple H's kids? He's been eating pin after pin after pin since H took over.

Vince Russo criticized Mustafa Ali's booking on WWE RAW

During his match against Bronson Reed, Mustafa Ali was flung onto the timekeeper's area. Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that the spot should not have been no-sold in the manner it was:

"We all know my history with Muhammed Ali. Let me make one thing very clear, this was not his fault. This is the agent of the match, this is the agent of this match. This is not Ali. I doubt he’s laying out his own matches. I don’t think he’s got that kind of stroke. Bro, who’s this guy, Bronson Reed, Reed throws Ali in the chairs, looks like he killed him and I’m saying bro, that had to hurt. Those chairs are not worked, he did not know how he was gonna land, that had to hurt. They came back and he no sold it. How did he not get counted out after that? You just killed Bronson Reed. You just killed the dude. A 160-pound guy would be able to come back after that." [1:12:00 - 1:13:30]

Mustafa Ali's winless streak continued as Bronson Reed pinned him with a Tsunami Splash. Next week, the former Retribution member will take on Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW.

