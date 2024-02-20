Real-life Bloodline member shares picture with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T after surprising return

The Bloodline has been at the top of WWE, with Roman Reigns leading from the front. The Tribal Chief has led his family to become one of the most iconic factions in the recent history of the Stamford-based company. Despite some tensions within the heel group and Jey Uso leaving, The Bloodline continues to rule the main roster. One star who could make the group even stronger is Zilla Fatu.

The third-generation star is the son of the late former WWE Superstar Umaga, who unfortunately passed away in 2009. Zilla had been making a name for himself in Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. In a surprise move, Fatu and Reality of Wrestling parted ways last year. However, in a recent turn of events, the wrestler announced his return to the promotion a few days ago.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was all praise for Fatu when he initially joined Reality of Wrestling. After the reconciliation between the promotion and the young star, Zilla shared a picture with Booker T to reinstate his commitment to the company.

Check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

With The Bloodline and Roman Reigns involved in the biggest storyline of the WrestleMania 40 season, it will be interesting to see if WWE is looking to further strengthen the heel group by signing more stars from the legendary Samoan family.

Roman Reigns and The Rock could team up for a blockbuster match, according to former WWE manager

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has predicted that fans might end up seeing the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The four superstars recently crossed paths during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, where The American Nightmare was slapped by The Brahma Bull. Cornette feels Cody and Seth teaming up makes complete sense in order to fight off The Bloodline.

"Can you see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns? Of course, we can. And Seth is positioned where we don't have to see Seth and Cody fight again, which nobody really wanted to. But as a tag team or as two friends combined for a purpose against other nefarious forces against them, or whatever the f**k, yes," Jim Cornette said.

The build-up to WrestleMania 40 is heating up as the event gets closer, and fans will definitely get some answers in the next few weeks about what the WrestleMania card will shape up like. At this point, as fans, all we can do is wait.

