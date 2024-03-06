Real-life Bloodline member takes a shot at Gunther by agreeing that he hits like a "b*tch" after WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was destroyed by Gunther when they crossed paths on the latest edition of WWE RAW. After the loss, The Judgment Day member didn't hold himself back from taking a shot at The Ring General.

On Instagram, Mysterio mentioned that Gunther hits like a "b*tch":

"All I can say is…. he hits like a bit*h. #JudgmentDay," he wrote.

In response to The Judgment Day member's Instagram post, real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu sent a short message:

"I knew he did [emojis] @dominik_35,'" Fatu replied.

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's Instagram comment here.

On a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, Gunther was confronted by The Judgment Day. He came face-to-face with the male members of the faction and was also put on notice by Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Following Gunther's victory over Mysterio on RAW, Priest and Balor defeated Imperium in a tag team match.

Vince Russo had an interesting take on Gunther's match against Dominik Mysterio from WWE RAW

While reviewing the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE had run out of matches, as they were forced to book two heel factions against one another.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said:

“When you take away the characters, and you take away the storylines, all that you have are the matches. Bro, you’re gonna run out of matches. So, okay, so now we’re going heel vs. heel because they’re running out of matches. You don’t have to rely on matches, bro, when you got storylines and characters, bro.”

Gunther is currently without an opponent for WrestleMania 40. On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, a Gauntlet Match will decide The Ring General's challenger for The Show of Shows.

