Real reason why Vince McMahon allowed Braun Strowman to change his look in WWE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently changed his look as he decided to shave his head. Strowman had a good reason behind his decision and asked Vince McMahon's permission to go ahead with his plan. The 'Monster Among Men' revealed the details in the latest episode of WWE Chronicles.

Braun Strowman revealed that he wanted to change his look in order to make the changes in his gimmick appear more genuine on WWE SmackDown. He called Vince McMahon about the idea and asked if he could do that. Vince McMahon requested for a day and sorted out all legal consequences of Strowman's haircut before giving him the green light.

Here's what Braun Strowman had to say:

"I called Vince and I said, 'Vince it's time to get rid of this crappy hair.' He's like, 'Well, why?' Well for one, it looks bad and two, I'm about to get a little nasty,"

"He [Vince] said, 'Give me a day, I gotta run it through everything to make sure... legalities, licensing and everything. Give me 24 hours, just shoot me a text and I'll let you know.' Texted him back the next day, hour or so later he responded with a thumbs up. So it went away."

What's next for Braun Strowman in WWE?

Braun Strowman lost his Universal Championship to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020. A week later, he competed for the title again in a triple-threat match against The Fiend and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he was pinned by the Big Dog who reclaimed the title just one week after returning to WWE.

There were backstage reports about WWE's plans to book Braun Strowman as a top heel in the company. He himself confirmed the news and revealed that he changed his look primarily because he wanted to go back to being the old 'Braun Strowman'.

"I think it's a refresher that Braun needed. We're getting back to the old Braun, the Braun that made Braun The Monster Among Men." (H/T WrestlingInc)

After a huge title loss, Braun Strowman is now expected to run rampage through the WWE SmackDown roster. We will once again get to see the Monster Among Men work as a heel, and it will be interesting to see what the creative have in store for him. Hopefully, we will see Braun Strowman involved in intense feuds on WWE SmackDown in the coming months.