"Really REALLY awful" "They should delete this post" - WWE fans blast former Champion for his actions on SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was stacked, The Rock kicked off the show and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Several WrestleMania matches were made official, whilst Logan Paul was part of the show and didn't take too kindly to being told he would be in a triple-threat match at the biggest show of the year.

Following Grayson Waller's match against Randy Orton, The Viper and Kevin Owens attacked Austin Theory and after an oversell of the Stunner, many fans have blasted him on social media.

Several WWE fans have blasted Austin Theory for his selling on SmackDown

Several fans have pointed out the fact that it took Theory a few seconds to bounce up from the Stunner and the jump made the whole move look overworked.

One fan has even pointed out that this selling is what John Cena was talking about when he claimed that Austin Theory was not ready for his current role in WWE, whilst others have claimed that this is Shawn Michaels level of selling.

Theory was aware that he needed to jump into the RKO and it seems that he just overjudged the distance and power needed to execute the move.

Will Austin Theory be featured at WWE WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania is less than a month away and it seems that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller may not be featured on the show. Despite being a huge part of SmackDown over the past few months, the two stars could now be relegated to helping Logan Paul retain his title instead.

Logan Paul will be defending the United States Championship in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, which means that interference will be within the rules.

Given the recent issues between Orton, Owens, Waller, and Theory, it seems likely that they will include themselves, especially since both men have become closer friends with Logan Paul in recent months.

Poll : Do you think Theory will wrestle at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion