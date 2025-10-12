Reason behind WWE's decision about Bron Breakker disclosed (Exclusive)

While Bron Breakker is a rather quickly rising star in WWE, some have always been concerned with one decision by the company regarding him. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the decision makes complete sense when thinking about it in terms of copyrighting.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner, a fact that is sometimes mentioned by commentators during his appearances. Unlike stars like Randy Orton who have taken the Orton title from their father however, his on screen WWE name does not have a Steiner in it. This, some believe undermines his heritage in the wrestling scene.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated the reason behind this decision:

"Because WWE probably gave him that name so they could copyright that name and use it under their banner. (...) They do say that he is the son of Rick Steiner. They do say that."

You can check out the full comments here:

Vince Russo is also not a fan of the WWE star's name

According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Bron Breakker's on screen name is a major factor in holding him back as a star in the company.

During a previous appearance on Writing with Russo, Vince talked about how it was unlikely for Bron to be John Cena's final opponent simply based on his name. He said:

"I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bron Breakker down the line.

