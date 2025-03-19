  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Recent WWE debutant picks up major victory; currently undefeated

Recent WWE debutant picks up major victory; currently undefeated

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 19, 2025 02:53 GMT
Another victory for this WWE star (Images via WWE.com)
Another victory for this WWE star (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a mixed tag team match was held between The D'Angelo Family and The Culling. Stacks, Luca Crisifino, and Adriana Rizzo took on Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance. This was only Vance's second match on NXT. He made his televised in-ring debut for the black and silver brand back in January.

Ad

On WWE NXT this week, The Family and The Culling got into a brawl before the match began. Izzi Dame nailed Rizzo with a Codebreaker off the turnbuckles. Stacks entered and performed a springboard clothesline. He sent Jensen to the floor and did a suicide dive. Rizzo then wiped out Dame at ringside with a suicide dive of her own.

Back in the ring, Izzi Dame dropped Adriana face-first on the mat and hit her with a clothesline. Rizzo pulled off a slingshot senton before the men entered the ring. Stacks hit Brooks Jensen with several strikes and the latter hit the former with a spinning kick. Niko Vance entered the match and he and Brooks double-teamed Stacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jensen hit a scissor kick, and it got Booker T's attention. Izzi Dame attacked Stacks but the WWE official didn't catch it. Tony D'Angelo was attacked backstage by Darkstate.

The Culling capitalized on the drama, and Niko Vance hit Luca Crusifino with his finishing move to win the match for his team.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी