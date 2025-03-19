Recent WWE debutant picks up major victory; currently undefeated

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a mixed tag team match was held between The D'Angelo Family and The Culling. Stacks, Luca Crisifino, and Adriana Rizzo took on Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance. This was only Vance's second match on NXT. He made his televised in-ring debut for the black and silver brand back in January.

Ad

On WWE NXT this week, The Family and The Culling got into a brawl before the match began. Izzi Dame nailed Rizzo with a Codebreaker off the turnbuckles. Stacks entered and performed a springboard clothesline. He sent Jensen to the floor and did a suicide dive. Rizzo then wiped out Dame at ringside with a suicide dive of her own.

Back in the ring, Izzi Dame dropped Adriana face-first on the mat and hit her with a clothesline. Rizzo pulled off a slingshot senton before the men entered the ring. Stacks hit Brooks Jensen with several strikes and the latter hit the former with a spinning kick. Niko Vance entered the match and he and Brooks double-teamed Stacks.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jensen hit a scissor kick, and it got Booker T's attention. Izzi Dame attacked Stacks but the WWE official didn't catch it. Tony D'Angelo was attacked backstage by Darkstate.

The Culling capitalized on the drama, and Niko Vance hit Luca Crusifino with his finishing move to win the match for his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback