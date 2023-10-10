Recent WWE signing makes bold claim ahead of imminent debut

The newest member on the WWE roster recently made some bold claims ahead of their in-ring debut.

Jade Cargill has become a prominent topic of discussion in the world of pro wrestling. On September 26, 2023, the former AEW TBS Champion signed with the Stamford-based company. Cargill made her first WWE TV appearance at Fastlane. In a backstage segment, she stepped out of her vehicle and exchanged greetings with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The new signee is yet to enter the squared circle.

Earlier today, Jade Cargill took to Twitter to make a bold claim. She uploaded a picture of herself in her wrestling gear. Cargill claimed to be a real-life superhero on her tweet:

"REAL life superhero. It don’t get no realer than this. FACTS.[white haired woman emoji][flying saucer emoji],"she wrote.

Jade Cargill has entered WWE with a great reputation from her former company and carries a lot of star power. But the former AEW TBS Champion has often been called out for her mediocre in-ring abilities. It will be interesting to see whether she manages to overcome her weaknesses inside the Stamford ring or not.

Jade Cargill with another confident claim before WWE debut

Jade Cargill has been pretty active on social media lately. From sending cryptic messages to making bold claims, Cargill is doing a great job of maintaining the hype of her WWE debut.

The former AEW star shared another post on Twitter with her photograph in her wrestling gear. In the captions to her picture, Cargill claimed that her presence automatically elevates anything around her, and the place appears to be better than any other place.

"on some cocky sh*t.. the grass is greener wherever I’m at.[Money-mouth face emoji][four leaf clover emoji]," she tweeted.

