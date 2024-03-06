Recently debuted SmackDown star successfully retains his championship on major WWE show

At WWE NXT Roadblock this week, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against Duke Hudson and Andre Chase of Chase University.

Although Breakker is still a champion in NXT and appears on the show every week, he recently signed with the SmackDown brand and had a match against Xyon Quinn last Friday night, which ended in less than ten seconds.

Baron Corbin and Andre Chase started things off at NXT Roadblock. After some back and forth, the champions double-teamed on Chase, which saw Bron hit a clothesline before making the tag. Baron Corbin nailed Andre Chase with a gutbuster and went for the cover but Duke Hudson broke up the pin.

Hudson sent The WolfDogs out of the ring and Chase wiped them out with a Swanton Bomb off the apron. Back in the ring, Bron Breaker performed a modified cutter and got a nearfall. Duke hit Breakker with a big boot, a Bossman Slam, and planted Corbin with a sidewalk slam for a nearfall.

In the end, Bron made a blind tag while Baron Corbin was in the ring. The latter hit Chase with the Deep Six and Bron Breakker followed it up with a spear to win the match and retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

