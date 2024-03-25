Recently injured star teams up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Bloodline at WWE live event

Cody Rhodes faced The Bloodline at the recently concluded WWE Road to WrestleMania live event. However, he was not alone as he teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Seth Rollins recently suffered an injury as he tore his MCL during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal on RAW in January. While the Visionary is yet to compete on TV programming, he has wrestled in a few matches on the live circuit in the last couple of weeks.

The same continued last night in Springfield, Illinois as Rollins joined forces with Cody Rhodes to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The duo worked well together to defeat The Bloodline duo as Cody laid out Sikoa with a Cross Rhodes while Rollins took out Jimmy with Curbstomp and secured the win for his team.

Expand Tweet

While the RAW pair may have got the better of The Bloodline in the past few weeks, they will have their task cut out at WrestleMania XL where they will face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of the two-night mega event.

Check out the complete WWE Road to WrestleMania live event results by clicking here.

Mark Henry is not ready to see Seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL

There have been speculations of Seth Rollins betraying Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL as the two men share a rich history. However, former WWE star Mark Henry believes it is still too early for the Visionary's heel turn.

"I'm not ready for that. It's too early to wrap my brain around Seth Rollins betraying Cody," he said.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the tag team match on Night One, Seth and Cody will also be in action on Night Two of The Show of Shows. The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre while the American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Seth Rollins will betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off!