Recently-released WWE star says his name was pitched in controversial storyline

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor claims his name was pitched to play the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks in a controversial storyline.

The 28-year-old spent nearly five years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. His most notable character was the male model in the Maximum Male Models faction, alongside Maxxine Dupri and LA Knight (Max Dupri). Mansoor was released from his contract last September.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Mansoor claimed his name was pitched, supposedly jokingly, for a controversial storyline in which he would be revealed as the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. The Saudi star pointed out that he was only six years old in 2001.

"We were in Europe for a tour and we found out about the lawsuit where a writer had said the lead writer of SmackDown pitched that I was going to reveal I was responsible for 9/11. I was six years old at the time [turned six a month after the attacks]. I would have had been a really advanced child. [...] I was kinda shocked because I was like f***, I actually know that guy. I know the lead writer of SmackDown. I've talked to him numerous times. And I don't think that was a serious pitch. I think he was joking," he said.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"But I remember looking at the transcript of the testimony and she was like, 'Yeah, I was pitching something for Mansoor to be in a storyline and he said 'Or what if he's just the mastermind behind 9/11.'' And then when she said, 'I actually don't think that's appropriate.' He was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, are you the lead writer? [...] At first I was like, 'What a horrible thing to say.' But then because I'm so ambitious and career-oriented I was like, 'Wait a minute! This is the kind of sh*t they say when they pitch sh*t for me?! No wonder I'm not on f***ing TV [laughs]." [From 01:40:15 - 01:41:33]

Mansoor wasn't allowed to lose in WWE

During the same interview on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor spoke about his run in the WWE. The 28-year-old claimed he was forbidden to lose a match by orders of Vince McMahon.

The former Maximum Male Model stated that the stipulation prevented him from being part of NXT.

"I was the Saudi guy. I actually, literally, wasn't allowed to lose a match. So much so that I wasn't even allowed to be in a tag team match or a multi-man match where I didn't get pinned. I had to win every match I was in. That was straight from Vince. So, I couldn't be, I was on NXT maybe, and this happened after the Cesaro match (at the 2019 Crown Jewel). I think I was on NXT one or two times where I won and there was never any follow-up on anything. But I couldn't never really be a part of NXT in a meaningful consistant way because of that stipulation," he said.

