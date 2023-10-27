Recently signed big name confesses almost giving up on signing with WWE

Nick Aldis recently revealed that he had made peace about not making it to WWE several years ago.

On the October 13 episode of SmackDown, Aldis was appointed as the new on-screen General Manager by the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. He has since been trying to establish his authority as the blue brand's top official.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aldis said that he had accepted the idea of never making it to WWE. He said that this mindset allowed him to embrace 'other opportunities' and be the best version of himself.

"It helped me embrace some of the other opportunities that sort of came my way. I think I might've wasted some time with always having one eye on WWE, and eventually, I had an epiphany where it's like 'Look, they're gonna give you an opportunity or not, all you can do is be the best version of you that you can and show the world your vision of who you want to be.'"

The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion added that the current opportunity with the Stamford-based company was the biggest of his career and that he was ready to excel in it.

"When you think about what I did with those opportunities, [being the "SmackDown" GM] is the biggest opportunity that I've had, and I'm fully ready to execute." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Nick Aldis.

Nick Aldis sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis was announced as the new General Manager of SmackDown a few weeks back.

Ahead of this week's show, Aldis took to Twitter and sent a message. He claimed SmackDown to be the 'number 1 show' in Sports Entertainment.

"Gentle reminder that the number 1 show in all of Sports Entertainment SmackDown is live this Friday on FS1. Roman Reigns/LA Knight contract signing for WWE Crown Jewel & much more," Aldis shared.

SmackDown this week will be live from the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. The show will feature a contract signing segment involving Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

