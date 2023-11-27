"Reigns is gonna fry Punk’s a**"- ONLY Roman Reigns is capable of doing one particular thing after CM Punk's return, claims WWE Universe

The WWE Universe has made some bold claims regarding Roman Reigns after the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The closing moments of the show saw CM Punk make his triumphant return to the company.

Punk had previously departed WWE in 2014 after he was let go by the company. This led to a seven-year retirement from professional wrestling before The Best In The World returned under All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe claimed that only The Tribal Chief can bring order within the company's locker room. WWE Survivor Series also saw Drew McIntyre reportedly storm out of the arena after the WarGames Match, whereas, Seth Rollins was visibly frustrated with Punk's return.

Fans also claimed that a feud between Punk and Reigns would be the "feud of this generation".

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Fan reaction to Punk vs. Roman

Reigns recently defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He successfully defeated LA Knight in his final title defense of 2023.

Triple H opened up about CM Punk's return to WWE

Following CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series, Triple H opened up about the whole situation, and revealed how long it took both parties to agree to a deal.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game stated that the company was incredibly excited to have Punk make his comeback. Triple H said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

He added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening."

Punk will be appearing on this week's Monday Night RAW, as confirmed by WWE.

Do you wish to witness CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

