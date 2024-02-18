"Reigns will leave in an ambulance"- Fans go wild over Roman Reigns potentially facing second-generation WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. During this time, The Tribal Chief has proved himself against some of the biggest names in pro wrestling history.

However, there are still plenty of dream matches left for The Bloodline leader, and a recent report on him possibly facing Bron Breakker down the line has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world.

Bron Breakker kickstarted his pro wrestling career in 2021 and did not take long to establish himself. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Bron had a rapid ascend in the global juggernaut and was a top name in NXT for over two years.

The 26-year-old is a two-time NXT Champion and current NXT Tag Team Champion. He also moved to the main roster recently and will be a part of the SmackDown brand after signing an exclusive contract this past Friday.

Touted as the "Next Big Thing," Bron has already been involved in segments with all-time greats such as The Undertaker and Paul Heyman. A recent report also noted that his segment with The Wiseman on SmackDown could possibly lead to a feud against Roman Reigns.

Fans on Twitter/X are rightfully excited to see the two second-generation stars collide down the line:

Roman Reigns found a new ally on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years. However, The Tribal Chief's success could also be attributed to The Bloodline, as The Usos and Solo Sikoa have helped him out on numerous occasions.

While The Bloodline ruled WWE for a long time, they took a back seat after WrestleMania last year due to internal issues. In the end, Jey Uso ended up leaving his family members, which further weakened the heel faction.

However, The Rock joined the ranks of the group on SmackDown this past Friday. The Great One's addition means Bloodline is stronger than ever, and Reigns could once again get the better of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

While The Rock looks committed to helping out his cousin and destroying Cody's dreams, veteran The Blue Meanie feels that the Brahma Bull is playing a long game and is secretly working with The American Nightmare to weaken The Bloodline from the inside.

The Attitude Era star also added that Rock could be the one to cost Roman Reigns in his upcoming title defense at The Showcase Of The Immortals.