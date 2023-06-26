"Release incoming"- Fans frustrated with 3-time WWE Champion's booking after he called out the company's creative

Former WWE Champion Sheamus' recent booking has been a cause of concern among fans as many believe that the star could be getting punished for calling out the company's creative.
Sheamus recently took a shot at WWE's creative team for their booking of Brawling Brutes. The Irishman stated that his faction is not getting enough chances to display its talent while other factions have got continuous opportunities.
The same was on display on last Friday's SmackDown, where Sheamus and Ridge Holland were used to progress The Bloodline storyline. During a backstage segment, Solo Sikoa took out Holland just for coming in his way. Later that night, The Enforcer then faced the Brawling Brutes' leader in the main event, where the match had to be stopped after Sikoa destroyed the 45-year-old legend.
Many fans pointed out on social media that Sheamus' recent grievances did not turn things around for The Brawling Brutes and its members, but instead, the 12-time champion was used as a pawn for Roman Reigns' storyline.
Sheamus called WWE's treatment of The Brawling Brutes "frustrating"
The Brawling Brutes have been a mainstay on SmackDown ever since the group was formed. While the trio is massively over with fans, they have not been involved in any notable storylines other than one against Imperium.
In an interview with the Metro, Sheamus also highlighted that the inconsistent booking of the group is making it hard for them to showcase their talent:
"I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group [Brawling Brutes]. I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent."
The former WWE Champion also pointed out that other factions in the company have been notably presented in a much better light than the Brawling Brutes.
"‘It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff." (H/T Metro)
The Brawling Brutes recently had a strong showing on SmackDown, where they defeated four other teams in the #1 Contendership Gauntlet match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.
However, they were on the losing end of their bout against Pretty Deadly, and ultimately the recently drafted duo became the #1 contenders for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' titles.
