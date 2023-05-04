"Release him now," "He deserves better"- Fans devastated with 35-year-old star's booking at WWE Draft 2023

WWE Draft 2023 is over, with the new roster changes set to go into effect from Monday, May 8. While most of the stars were drafted live during the most recent RAW and SmackDown episodes, a few remaining superstars were assigned brands during the post-show SmackDown LowDown and RAW Talk, with Johnny Gargano being one of them. Many fans weren't happy with this and took to social media to air their grievances.

Johnny Gargano returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August last year after taking a break from wrestling for a while. The former NXT Champion has been treading the water since his return and hasn't been involved in any notable feuds.

Gargano was last seen inside the squared circle in April when he took on Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. It was recently reported that the star re-aggravated his shoulder injury.

Amid his absence, Johnny Wrestling was drafted to the red brand during RAW Talk. This caused a major uproar in the wrestling world as many felt that his move should have been announced on TV programming.

pau @316REIGNS they drafted rick boogs on tv over johnny gargano… they drafted rick boogs on tv over johnny gargano…

Kal Harris 🐲 @kingkal28 @Fightful Imagine being on a graphic with Dana Brooke and Tamina lmao damn Johnny @Fightful Imagine being on a graphic with Dana Brooke and Tamina lmao damn Johnny

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @Fightful shows how little value they have in Gargano he's a supplemental pick like WOW @Fightful shows how little value they have in Gargano he's a supplemental pick like WOW

Rising WWE star heaped praise on Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is widely regarded as the heart and soul of NXT. The 35-year-old, along with Tommaso Ciampa, paved the way for many younger stars. The storyline between the two was a major reason behind the success of WWE's third brand.

During a recent interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grayson Waller acknowledged Garagano's contribution to NXT before bashing the star for "running off."

"He is what NXT is. When you think of NXT, I think he established it. He's the reason I'm here. If he didn't do those things in the past, maybe I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have. But it's mine now. I find it disrespectful that he says he's still NXT when he ran off. He had the opportunity to come back, but he went to RAW. And now he wants to come back to my house," said Grayson Waller.

However, Grayson Waller is also no longer part of NXT, as he received the main roster call-up after being drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft.

With Johhny Gargano on RAW as well as Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis, there have been rumors of Triple H reuniting NXT faction The Way. However, if reformed, the group is likely to miss the services of Austin Theory, who moved to the blue brand.

