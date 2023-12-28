"RELEASE THE CAKE CUT" - Awkward CM Punk incident at WWE live event leaves fans in splits

A hilarious clip involving CM Punk from last night's WWE live event is currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Punk wrestled Dominik Mysterio at the Madison Square Garden live event last night. The former WWE Champion picked up a huge victory over Dirty Dom with the help of a devastating GTS.

While CM Punk was about to enter the ring for his match, a cameraman came a bit too close to him while filming. Upon taking a closer look, it's clear that the cameraman was trying to film the crowd in front of Punk. The video that's currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter, however, makes it look like the cameraman was filming Punk's behind. Check out some hilarious reactions to the clip:

CM Punk wants to headline WrestleMania 40

Many fans had lost all hope that CM Punk would ever return to WWE, but the unthinkable finally happened at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk seemed quite happy over finally getting to wrestle again in a WWE ring. He received a massive ovation from the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Soon after he returned, Punk had cut a heartfelt promo on WWE RAW and declared that he was home. Check out an excerpt from his promo below:

“I’m trying to come up with the words and the language to explain to all of you exactly how I feel. I've come to two words. I’m afraid to say them honestly, it’s not because they’re not true, it’s because of how true they actually are. It’s a little bit corny and a little bit cheesy and not very CM Punk, but I’ve changed. An American Dream once taught me as long as you speak from the heart, you cannot go wrong because it is the truth, and this is the truth. I’m home." [H/T National World]

Punk will now have his complete focus on the upcoming 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk has one goal in mind, and that's to headline a WrestleMania. He will go down as one of the biggest stars in the history of the business but has yet to headline The Show of Shows. If Punk ends up winning the Royal Rumble, he will seemingly challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight title, judging by his comments during a recent face-off on RAW.

Drop your reactions to the awkward live event incident involving Punk and the cameraman in the comments section below!